Vermont’s old churches offer potential for new enterprises — if they’re not demolished first

Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two landmark churches in Chittenden County will likely come down.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington last month won the fight to get a permit to demolish the former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Burlington. And in Winooski, there are plans to take down the St. Stephen Catholic Church, which closed in 2020 due to a priest shortage. Its sale is pending and demolition is planned for this spring.

The plans have left state preservationists and others to question why the parish would rather get rid of the building than convert it for other community purposes. “The church is critically important to the social fabric. To lose a whole church just really hurts the community, because that was something that they treasured and they helped to build. I worry because we have a population that is diminishing in the Catholic Church, and if the current view that we must demolish goes forward, we’re going to lose some real landmarks,” said Ann Cousins, who sits on the board of directors of the Vermont Marble Museum.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Rachel Hellman, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

