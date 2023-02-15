Vt. lawmakers discuss proposals to stem spike in overdose deaths

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are gearing up to renew their efforts in the battle against opioid addiction. That includes new efforts to expand needle drop boxes and other ways of removing barriers to treatment.

Wednesday was “Recovery Day” at the Vermont Statehouse, a chance for lawmakers to hear from those on the frontline of the opioid scourge and to renew their efforts at policies that save lives

“We haven’t been able to achieve any kind of success, I would be comfortable saying,” said Gary De Carolis, who works with over a dozen recovery residences statewide. He says Vermont was making progress in curbing overdoses using its hub and spoke model to expand access to treatment, but that the pandemic and fentanyl have changed the game. “The stressor in the community is fentanyl. Fentanyl is being put in everything.”

But fentanyl isn’t the only problem. Last year is shaping up to be another challenging year for fatal overdoses. The latest health department data through October shows 190 people suffered fatal overdoses, with 21 deaths in October alone. Six of those deaths in October were related to xylazine, a deadly tranquilizer used for horses and other large animals, that is resistant to Narcan and can’t be detected with fentanyl test strips.

“We need to do everything in our power to reverse that trend,” said Rep. Dane Whitman, D-Bennington. He’s spearheading a new bill giving Vermonters tools to fight back against opioids and other drugs by expanding needle drop boxes to some pharmacies, removing barriers to treatment for Medicaid patients, and decriminalizing buprenorphine, a medication used to help curb cravings for opioids. Whitman says the proposals shift more resources toward harm reduction. “Stepping away from an opiate-centered response to recognizing a poly-substance use response.”

The proposal also makes it easier to build recovery residences where people can seek treatment and programming. De Carolis says any tools in the fight against addiction are welcome but he says staffing recovery residences statewide remains a challenge. He’s asking lawmakers for nearly $3 million for staffing. “Then we can do our job in a way that’s going to be helpful to the staff and people that need the staff,” he said.

Notably absent in the discussion so far this year is the idea of overdose prevention sites, where people can consume drugs under medical supervision. Governor Phil Scott last year vetoed a bill to study the idea. There’s no word yet if lawmakers are considering a similar proposal this session.

