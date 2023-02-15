Vt. National Guard partners with Blodgett Oven for job opportunities

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard on Wednesday announced a new program designed to help Guard members get more full-time jobs while also helping a local company that’s struggling with staffing.

The Guard announced a partnership with the Blodgett Oven Company to give Guard members the opportunity for guaranteed interviews with the company, along with resume help when service members are looking for work.

The partnership assists businesses like Blodgett which says they have less staff now than they did before the pandemic.

“I’ve got a number of vacancies we can fill, we have all the incentives, our employers, all the folks I network with, they’re all looking for help. So that’s a focus for me to continue to build those relationships and keep our jobs strong. Those are opportunities for Vermonters; they just need to know about them,” Vt. National Guard Gen. Greg Knight said.

The Guard hopes to create other partnerships with local businesses in the future, as well.

