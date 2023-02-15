Vt. reaches $4.5M settlement over Woodside abuse allegations

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont has settled a lawsuit over the alleged abuse of seven young offenders at the former Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Essex.

Brooks McArthur, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, tells WCAX that the state agreed to pay $ 4.5 million, which will be split, minus attorney’s fees.

The lawsuit was filed against a slew of state officials and employees and alleged the juveniles were physically assaulted, stripped of their clothing, and held in isolation cells for up to months at a time.

Under the settlement, the state admits no wrongdoing.

