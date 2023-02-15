Wanted man caught in home burglary

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNITH, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted in Vermont and new Hampshire for several crimes -- allegedly caught by police -- while committing a home burglary in Corinth.

Police say they arrested 39-year-old Patrick Southworth of Vershire, Monday morning. When state troopers took him to Bradford for processing -- they say he escaped custody.

After a brief struggle police say he was arrested again and is now being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Hinesburg man charged in fatal crash with cyclist
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
South Hero Ice Rescue
Police release causes of death for fishermen who fell through ice
File photo
Teen skier airlifted following Whiteface Mtn. crash
Vermont State Police say two fishermen died after falling through the ice Saturday morning on...
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay

Latest News

Valentine's Day at UVMMC
Valentine's Day art brings smiles to UVMMC patients
STEPS to End Domestic Violence coasters
Relationship red flags to lookout for
flowers
Relationship red flags to lookout for
Patrick Southworth
Wanted man caught in home burglary
The Moulton family Valentine's Day card
Huntington couple shares their love story on Valentine’s Day