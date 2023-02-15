Wanted man caught in home burglary

CORNITH, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted in Vermont and new Hampshire for several crimes -- allegedly caught by police -- while committing a home burglary in Corinth.

Police say they arrested 39-year-old Patrick Southworth of Vershire, Monday morning. When state troopers took him to Bradford for processing -- they say he escaped custody.

After a brief struggle police say he was arrested again and is now being held without bail.

