Wanted man caught in home burglary
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNITH, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted in Vermont and new Hampshire for several crimes -- allegedly caught by police -- while committing a home burglary in Corinth.
Police say they arrested 39-year-old Patrick Southworth of Vershire, Monday morning. When state troopers took him to Bradford for processing -- they say he escaped custody.
After a brief struggle police say he was arrested again and is now being held without bail.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.