Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some record high temperatures with spots in the 50s and low 60s on Wednesday, temperatures will trend colder for the end of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with temperatures in the 40s. Rain showers will overspread the region starting late in the day, changing to freezing rain and eventually snow as temperatures fall through the 30s. We may see some slippery conditions to start the day on Friday with a light mix of snow and freezing rain. Temperatures will continue to fall through the day with mostly cloudy skies and early highs in the mid 30s.

We’ll see mainly quiet weather over the weekend with temperatures closer to normal. Skies will be partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with temperatures slightly warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our weather will remain a little unsettled through the first half of next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance of rain and snow showers late on Monday and into early Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Another cold front will bring cold air by the end of next week as high temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 20s.

