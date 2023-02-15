BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It has been feeling like spring the last few days with high temperatures getting into the 40s. It will be even warmer today, but that warmer air will be coming along with some active, changeable weather.

A warm front will swing through during the morning hours with a few rain & snow showers, but there won’t be much to that. The clouds will break up during the afternoon and we will get a bit of sunshine going. Temperatures will crack the 50 degree mark in many locations today, and there could be some new records set. The record high for Burlington for Feb. 15th is 54 degrees, set in 2006.

It will turn breezy today, especially late in the day and into the overnight hours. Eastern-facing slopes will be most susceptible to strong wind gusts overnight, gusting as high as 50 mph. Those gusts could knock down some tree branches and power lines.

The wind will die down on Thursday. There will be some sunshine to start the day on Thursday morning, but then clouds will move in for the rest of the day. It will still be warm with temperatures in the 50s in our southern areas, but the northern counties will be seing a drop in the temperatures as we go through the day as a cold front wobbles southward a bit.

That cold front will come through in full force early Friday, accompanied by rain showers, which will change to snow showers on Friday morning. There may be a wintry mix of some sleet & freezing rain as we make that transition from rain to snow. But there won’t be a lot of rain or snow . . . just a trace to 2″ or 3″ of snow at best.

Temperatures will be falling on Friday as it turns blustery out of the NW. By Friday night/Saturday morning, those temperatures will drop into the single digits and low teens.

The weekend is looking good! After that cold start on Saturday morning, the rest of the day will be decent with a lot of sunshine and just about normal temperatures for mid-February (normal high for Burlington is now 31°). Sunday will be partly sunny and it will start to warm back up again.

To round out the holiday weekend, Presidents’ Day on Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few rain/snow showers possible. Temperatures will still be in the 40s for most of us, but they will drop back into the 30s again on Tuesday, with still the chance for a few rain/snow showers.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will still be keeping an eye on any potential, minor flooding problems with the warm temperatures and melting snow, and we will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

