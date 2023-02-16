Are regulatory hurdles discouraging Vt. eating-disorder providers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first intensive outpatient eating disorder treatment center opens next week. The Kahm Center for Eating Disorders in Burlington comes after years of families and providers pushing for a local treatment center and it already has a major waiting list. In the second part of her special report, Cat Viglienzoni looks at if regulatory hurdles may turn off other providers from coming to Vermont.

A recent report to Vermont lawmakers concluded that the state needs more intensive outpatient services to treat those with eating disorders. But officials with the new Kahm Center say the state’s health care regulatory hurdles might be making it too difficult for smaller providers.

Nick Kahm, CEO of the new Kahm Center, says it took him at least two years of work to get through the Green Mountain Care Board’s Certificate of Need process, starting with a 308-page application. He says it was hard to understand and the legal fees were substantial for a specialized lawyer who understood how it worked. He also says he worries that other providers who might be interested in bringing help here will look at Vermont and decide it’s not worth the hassle.

“It’s not a process that a normal, intelligent, hardworking person can get through by themselves. It’s it’s very lengthy, it’s expensive, it’s exhausting, and it’s a massive barrier to entry, honestly. It’s too much. I mean, so many people look at it and they’re like, ‘I’m not coming to Vermont, no way,’” Kahm said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Was there ever a point in the process where you thought, this is just too much and I might just not do this?

Nick Kahm: There were. Yeah, there were moments when I was definitely pulling my hair out.

Kahm wants to see lawmakers or the GMCB raise the level of annual operating expense that triggers the Certificate of Need process -- from $500,000 to $3-or-$5 million -- to enable smaller providers to open up new, higher levels of eating disorder care more easily. Or, he suggests getting rid of the Certificate of Need process entirely like New Hampshire did in 2016.

GMCB officials say the Certificate of Need laws were put in place to make sure new medical providers meet criteria around public good, need, access, cost, quality, and alignment with health care reform goals. They say there are certain timelines Vermont law dictates they follow. In a statement, their general counsel said, in part: “...While we strive to review applications as expeditiously as possible, we also have to make sure that the Board has the information it needs to properly evaluate each health care project against the review criteria...”

They also said the Kahm Center’s review was longer because they had questions about some of the devices used in their treatment of eating disorders and they needed a professional opinion.

