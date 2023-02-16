Beta partners with CV-TEC students for real-world training

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Students at CV-TEC in Plattsburgh are joining forces with electric plane manufacturer Beta Technologies to get real-world experience in the classroom.

“You won’t get another opportunity of this magnitude anywhere, especially as young as I am,” said Beau Reeves, a second-year student in CV-TEC’s auto body collision and repair program. The teen is one of four students selected to participate in the pilot partnership between the school and Beta technologies. “We’re going through all the processes such as sanding, prepping, and we’re going to roll into painting here shortly. And they want us to perfect it before we can go on to the actual aircraft.”

Through these partnerships, Beta’s Blain Newton says students are able to get real-world experience in a classroom while also training the next generation of potential employees.

“If you’re going to design an aircraft or sell an aircraft or service an aircraft, you need to understand and have empathy for how it works. It’s not something you can learn in a book. You have to put your hands on it and do it,” he said.

Through the 10-week program, students will work toward gaining professional certification in the field, helping both them -- and Beta -- to grow.

“We really found that even though different sectors, we were very much aligned in our philosophical approach to education, workforce development, and ultimately the success of our business and industry partners,” said the school’s Michele Friedman.

“It’s truly amazing that they feel that I have as much potential as I do, to sign me up and put me through the program. It feels that they see motivation and work ethic in me and that I can do great things,” Reeves said.

