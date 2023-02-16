Beta partners with CV-TEC students for real-world training

Students at CV-TEC in Plattsburgh are joining forces with electric plane manufacturer Beta...
Students at CV-TEC in Plattsburgh are joining forces with electric plane manufacturer Beta Technologies.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Students at CV-TEC in Plattsburgh are joining forces with electric plane manufacturer Beta Technologies to get real-world experience in the classroom.

“You won’t get another opportunity of this magnitude anywhere, especially as young as I am,” said Beau Reeves, a second-year student in CV-TEC’s auto body collision and repair program. The teen is one of four students selected to participate in the pilot partnership between the school and Beta technologies. “We’re going through all the processes such as sanding, prepping, and we’re going to roll into painting here shortly. And they want us to perfect it before we can go on to the actual aircraft.”

Through these partnerships, Beta’s Blain Newton says students are able to get real-world experience in a classroom while also training the next generation of potential employees.

“If you’re going to design an aircraft or sell an aircraft or service an aircraft, you need to understand and have empathy for how it works. It’s not something you can learn in a book. You have to put your hands on it and do it,” he said.

Through the 10-week program, students will work toward gaining professional certification in the field, helping both them -- and Beta -- to grow.

“We really found that even though different sectors, we were very much aligned in our philosophical approach to education, workforce development, and ultimately the success of our business and industry partners,” said the school’s Michele Friedman.

“It’s truly amazing that they feel that I have as much potential as I do, to sign me up and put me through the program. It feels that they see motivation and work ethic in me and that I can do great things,” Reeves said.

Related Stories:

Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes

Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater

Beta announces St. Albans expansion plans

Northern New York working to attract aerospace industry

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Police are investigating after reports that a man was shot and injured in Waterbury on...
Police investigating reported shooting in Waterbury
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
File photo
Brattleboro Police investigating after body found on sidewalk
Patrick Southworth
Wanted man caught in alleged home burglary

Latest News

Rita Curran-File photo
Sources: 50-year-old Burlington murder case solved
Vermont Foodbank-File
Vt. lawmakers stand firm against replacing pandemic food program funding
Vermont State Police are investigating after a missing man was found dead near a car crash in a...
Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash
Vermont lawmakers are looking to ban marriage for those under the age of 18. - File photo
Vermont lawmakers look to raise legal marriage age
File photo
Vermont earns a ‘C’ on Infrastructure report card