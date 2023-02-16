Burlington approves plan to add Winooski Ave. bike lines, remove parking

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has approved a plan to remove more parking spaces and replace them with bike lanes.

The 40 spaces to be cut are on Winooski Avenue between Union Street and Riverside Avenue.

The plans have stirred up controversy in the area. Residents, businesses, and nonprofits on the busy street are concerned that pre-existing parking troubles will only be made worse. Community members voiced their objections prior to the decision and said they felt the city was ignoring their concerns.

DPW Director Chapin Spencer says they still want to hear from the public on adding spaces. “We’re looking to work with the community on more active management of the on-street spaces and seeking to secure off-street spaces for shared parking so that this neighborhood,-- which is a great, vibrant, walkable neighborhood -- can stay so any that provide better safer access,” he said.

Paving for the new bike lanes is expected to start this summer by a contractor brought in by VTrans.

Related Stories:

Burlington puts the brakes on Old North End bike lane project

Old North End businesses raise concerns about eliminating parking, adding bike lanes

Is busy Burlington street safer with one less lane?

DPW given fall deadline for Winooski Avenue project

City designers consider different options for Winooski Avenue makeover

Winooski Avenue ‘diet’ proposal raises concerns

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.