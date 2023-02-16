Burlington approves plan to add Winooski Ave. bike lines, remove parking

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has approved a plan to remove more parking spaces and replace them with bike lanes.

The 40 spaces to be cut are on Winooski Avenue between Union Street and Riverside Avenue.

The plans have stirred up controversy in the area. Residents, businesses, and nonprofits on the busy street are concerned that pre-existing parking troubles will only be made worse. Community members voiced their objections prior to the decision and said they felt the city was ignoring their concerns.

DPW Director Chapin Spencer says they still want to hear from the public on adding spaces. “We’re looking to work with the community on more active management of the on-street spaces and seeking to secure off-street spaces for shared parking so that this neighborhood,-- which is a great, vibrant, walkable neighborhood -- can stay so any that provide better safer access,” he said.

Paving for the new bike lanes is expected to start this summer by a contractor brought in by VTrans.

