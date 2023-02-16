Burlington YMCA unveils community mural

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington YMCA celebrated the unveiling of a community mural Thursday.

Juniper Creative oversaw the process and invited kids from the community to take part.

The star of the mural is a young girl from the community named Dream Justice.

“She actually loves it,” said Jakia Justice, Dream’s mom. “When she leaves school and she leaves class, she comes, stares at it in the window. She asks her dad to bring her every day to see it. She loves it.”

The artwork caught the attention of Congresswoman Becca Balint, who was in attendance for the unveiling and got to meet the Justice family.

The mural is located in the lobby of Y.

