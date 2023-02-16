Burlington YMCA unveils community mural

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington YMCA celebrated the unveiling of a community mural Thursday.

Juniper Creative oversaw the process and invited kids from the community to take part.

The star of the mural is a young girl from the community named Dream Justice.

“She actually loves it,” said Jakia Justice, Dream’s mom. “When she leaves school and she leaves class, she comes, stares at it in the window. She asks her dad to bring her every day to see it. She loves it.”

The artwork caught the attention of Congresswoman Becca Balint, who was in attendance for the unveiling and got to meet the Justice family.

The mural is located in the lobby of Y.

Related Stories:

Burlington YMCA community mural in the works

Stuck in Vermont: Juniper Creative Arts paints community murals with NEK students

New mural on vaulted ceiling documents Black revolutionary history

Program offers Burlington taggers an artistic outlet

A mural that serves as justice for all

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Police are investigating after reports that a man was shot and injured in Waterbury on...
Police investigating reported shooting in Waterbury
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
File photo
Brattleboro Police investigating after body found on sidewalk
Patrick Southworth
Wanted man caught in alleged home burglary

Latest News

Rita Curran-File photo
Cold case closed? DNA evidence reportedly helps police solve decades-old murder
Vt. lawmakers stand firm against replacing pandemic food program funding
Mud season comes early to many towns
Vermont earns a ‘C’ on infrastructure report card
Cold case closed? DNA evidence reportedly helps police solve decades-old murder