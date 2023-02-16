Continued Calls for Connection: How to fund cell service statewide

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Cell service is a necessity for many day-to-day but not everyone in Vermont has it. That’s based on results from a statewide cell service drive test that wrapped up in September.

Governor Phil Scott has promised $10M to put new cell towers in underserved areas in the state.

This proposal comes after last year when he proposed $50M to build 100 cell towers, but it wasn’t taken up by the legislature.

Ask Vermonters about their cell service experience in and around the state...

“Oh it’s spotty, yeah, I’m up on the hill here, and our phone doesn’t work generally,” said Robert Hannan from Calais.

“I know exactly where on Route 2, it’s going to go out,” said Darcie McCann, the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.

Very few are exempt from a dropped call from time to time.

“Any number of businesses that I’ve dealt with over the years that say, they’re literally on the outside of a town, a major town here in the kingdom, and they cannot get cell phone service. And they have sponsors and customers coming in trying to get on their phones, and they can’t call out,” said McCann.

Darcie McCann of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce said the NEK’s lack of cell service stunts economic growth, proves to be an issue for tourists and is a safety concern. She said it’s a necessity, one she does not think they should still be waiting on.

“It was promised years ago, by various administrations that we would get better high-speed internet here, and better cell phone service. And really, that hasn’t come to fruition yet,” said McCann.

From July to September the state conducted a 6,000-mile cell service test. They traveled with a device to figure out which providers, like AT&T, worked and where.

For AT&T, for example, 10% of roads in the drive test have a download speed of 100 megabits-per-second, which is considered. Additionally, at 10% of buildings on the roads they tested, they were unable to place a call.

The goal of the test was to provide data in case funding for cell towers became available.

“It shows the kind of disparities that we continue to see across the country and expose and in Vermont, where locations that are well served are being better served and some locations are being left behind,” said Corey Chase with Vt. Dept. of Public Service.

Telecommunication infrastructure specialist Corey Chase noted that funding would help, although it’s not the only aspect required to expand cell service.

“You have to do it in close coordination with those companies to ensure that if you’re an AT&T customer, having an additional area service by AT&T means that AT&T needs to be involved in that, and the same is true for all other companies Verizon, T-Mobile, they need to be a seat at the table to make that happen,” said Chase.

Representative Amy Sheldon chairs the House Committee on Environment and Energy. She said funding isn’t simple and there are problems with using taxpayer money for a private network that can’t be directly regulated.

“I think you’ll probably see conversations in the building around consumer protections. And just looking at how we can, yes, achieve good cell coverage across the state, but also in a responsible way that is accountable. If you’re gonna use state dollars, you need to be accountable,” said Rep. Sheldon.

Sheldon said there aren’t any bills in the committee currently to fund cell service expansion, but they will be looking at upgrading and renewing the permitting process for cell towers, which expires this year.

“We’ve had similar proposals in looking at updating Act 250. So instead of waiting until after a company or business invests a lot in the planning and location, checking in with the neighbors and saying, here’s what we’re thinking, what are the issues you see, and then they can address them in their proposal?” said Rep. Sheldon.

Conversations about cell service often go hand in hand with broadband. But they’re not the same.

“In some ways, they’re complementary. And in some ways they’re competing projects or products,” said Chase.

Millions of dollars are going to broadband but that’s an unregulated service that follows different rules than mobile wireless. So, if you have the funds, you can make broadband happen.

“Mobile wireless services are very complicated in that the customers are held by the few mobile wireless companies, and more importantly, the spectrum that the FCC has made available for wireless service is finite and leased and owned by those companies,” said Chase.

And the state said service has somewhat improved since the first drive test in 2018. But most of the work comes from upgrading existing cell towers to places that already have coverage like Montpelier and Williston.

