Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

