Health regulators to decide how UVMNH will spend $18M on mental health resources

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health care regulators are expected to decide soon how the UVM Health Network will spend $18 million on mental health resources.

The Green Mountain Care Board in 2018 ordered the network to set aside $21 million in surplus funds dedicated to increasing inpatient mental health capacity. The network and GMCB agreed to build a $158 million adult inpatient facility at Central Vermont Medical Center to expand the current unit’s 15-bed capacity to 40. Three million of that funding was spent on planning and designs. But the project was shelved last April following pandemic budget shortfalls, leaving the remaining $18 million in limbo.

UVM Health Network CEO Sunny Eappen says leaders need to determine what other investment options could have the greatest impact. “How do we tie it into our ambulatory care, how do we tie it into our already existing ob practices and primary care practices, how does that integrate into inpatient care, whether it’s for adolescents, pediatrics, or for adults. When the state looks at this, we understand that they need to look at it very globally, and then we bring in our areas of expertise and how we can complement -- and only we can complement that work.

The GMCB is scheduled to meet next Wednesday on the issue and will then accept public comment for at least two weeks. While the $21 million was initially intended for a facility, the board could vote to earmark the funds for other mental health resources.

