High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri high school teacher has died in a head-on crash Thursday morning.

KCTV reports that 47-year-old Rachel Stone, a physical education and health teacher at Lee’s Summit High School, died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on an icy highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Freightliner lost control on Highway 50 near Missouri Route 7 at about 6:45 a.m.

The truck was reportedly headed east when it crossed the median and into oncoming traffic where it struck Stone’s 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.

Authorities said Stone was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This is truly a sad day, and for our area’s education community,” Lee’s Summit High School said in a statement. “Please join us in keeping the Stone family in your thoughts as we work to support each other in the coming days.”

The 47-year-old was an employee with the school district for 25 years and had taught at the high school since 2000.

School officials said Stone’s husband, Robert, is a teacher at Bernard Campbell Middle School, and they have two children.

