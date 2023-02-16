Hoopcats roll UNH

Penn’s 19 lead the way in 80-51 domination
Penn’s 19 lead the way in 80-51 domination
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hoops team jumped out to an early lead and won its second America East revenge game in five days by dominating UNH Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. The victory ran Vermont’s win streak to eight games and maintained the Cats’ two game cushion atop the conference standings.

Dylan Penn led the way for Vermont with 19 points while Aaron Deloney chipped in 14 off the bench.

It was UVM’s 24th consecutive home win over the Wildcats dating back to 2001 and ran their overall home conference win streak to 18 games.

UVM visits NJIT on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Police are investigating after reports that a man was shot and injured in Waterbury on...
Police investigating reported shooting in Waterbury
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
File photo
Brattleboro Police investigating after body found on sidewalk
Patrick Southworth
Wanted man caught in alleged home burglary

Latest News

UVM hits 14 threes in 93-81 win
Hoopcats roll Lowell
Cats blank Maine 3-0
#11 UVM women’s hockey earns win on Senior Day
UVM beats Terriers 14-12
Lax Cats down #14 BU
Defeat narrows margin in race for #2 seed in Hockey East Tournament
UNH stuns UVM women’s hockey in a shootout