Hoopcats roll UNH

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hoops team jumped out to an early lead and won its second America East revenge game in five days by dominating UNH Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. The victory ran Vermont’s win streak to eight games and maintained the Cats’ two game cushion atop the conference standings.

Dylan Penn led the way for Vermont with 19 points while Aaron Deloney chipped in 14 off the bench.

It was UVM’s 24th consecutive home win over the Wildcats dating back to 2001 and ran their overall home conference win streak to 18 games.

UVM visits NJIT on Saturday night.

