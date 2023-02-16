Montpelier PD K-9 given donated armored vest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another police dog in Vermont is suited up for business, thanks to a donation.

Police said the organization Vested Interest in K-9s donated a bullet and stab protective vest to Atlas, a k-9 with the Montpelier Police Department.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Ben Stevens” and will arrive in about two months.

Police said these vests are potentially life-saving for dogs who go into dangerous situations.

