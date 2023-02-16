Montpelier PD K-9 given donated armored vest

Another police dog in Vermont is suited up for business, thanks to a donation.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another police dog in Vermont is suited up for business, thanks to a donation.

Police said the organization Vested Interest in K-9s donated a bullet and stab protective vest to Atlas, a k-9 with the Montpelier Police Department.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Ben Stevens” and will arrive in about two months.

Police said these vests are potentially life-saving for dogs who go into dangerous situations.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Police are investigating after reports that a man was shot and injured in Waterbury on...
Police investigating reported shooting in Waterbury
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
File photo
Brattleboro Police investigating after body found on sidewalk
Patrick Southworth
Wanted man caught in alleged home burglary

Latest News

Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the Agency of Agriculture are hosting a workshop to make sure...
Workshop targets invasive species in Vt. forests
New York environmentalists are trying to squash harmful algal blooms in the Lake Champlain...
New York drafts plan to combat phosphorus in Lake Champlain
Another police dog in Vermont is suited up for business, thanks to a donation.
Montpelier PD K-9 given donated armored vest
For the first time, Vermont’s new congressional delegation takes up legislation together, and...
New act aims to protect northern Vt. waterways