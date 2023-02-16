Mud season comes early to many towns

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters’ least favorite season reared its ugly head this week. Reporter Katharine Huntley got her shoes dirty on the hunt for some mud and found out what its early arrival means for backroad drivers and town road crews.

A yearly tradition -- mud season -- is back again.

“Every time we get a cold spell, snow builds up. Then we get a warm spell like this and as soon as we do, it just thaws everything out so fast,” said Yogi Alger, Huntington’s road foreman. With more than 40 years of experience taming the beast of mud season -- 28 in Huntington -- he says with the weather getting warmer, mud season is spread out now throughout the winter. “I like it better when it’s like this. I know we’re out more fixing them up, but we can keep ahead of it and not worry about losing the bottom of our road out.”

The mud still comes, however, to Huntington, which sits under the shadow of Camel’s Hump. Though some might dread the mud, it’s not enough to keep longtime Huntington residents down. “Really, it makes the community when we have mud season. We get together and bond and do errands for each other,” said Paula Kelley.

Sherman’s Hollow Road -- where Kelley lives -- is notorious for deep ruts. She says she used to walk her kids down the road because the school bus couldn’t handle it. “We’ve had some great adventures with mud season,” she said.

The road crews advise you to try and stay off the road and go slow if you can’t. Also, don’t drive in the same tracks each time, which only makes the problem worse.

For Kelley, who’s an expert after a lifetime of mud seasons, her hope is that others don’t drive as fast to help preserve the roads. “I walk on the road every day -- twice -- and what I’ve said to Yogi is, ‘When I die, I want to be a speed bump on this road to slow people down,’” she said.

