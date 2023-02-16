New act aims to protect northern Vt. waterways

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time, Vermont’s new congressional delegation takes up legislation together, and they’re focusing on clean water.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and Representative Becca Balint introduced the Nulhegan River and Paul Stream Wild and Scenic River Study Act.

The goal of the study is to protect the two Northeast Kingdom waterways for future generations.

The lawmakers said healthy rivers are essential to the state’s ecology and play an important role in tourism.

