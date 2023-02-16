New York drafts plan to combat phosphorus in Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York environmentalists are trying to squash harmful algal blooms in the Lake Champlain Watershed.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said the goal of a new draft plan is to identify potential projects that would significantly reduce the amount of phosphorus entering the lake.

Algal blooms contribute to the phosphorus in the lake, polluting the water.

We’re told while some sections of the lake meet water quality goals, others continue to exceed phosphorus targets. Experts said that hurts drinking water, fish and wildlife habitat, and recreation.

