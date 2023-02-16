New York to spend $650M on health care delivery system

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state will spend more than $650 million on projects to upgrade the state’s health care delivery system.

The governor says the money will support 127 projects including modernization, reducing health care costs, and improving patient outcomes. That includes renovations and expansions for primary care and physical therapy at Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Essex County and St. Joseph’s Rehab center in Franklin County.

New York state has awarded nearly $1.68 billion in total funding through the program and plans to award an additional $1.15 billion. Hochul is also pledging and additional $1 billion in her FY 2024 budget.

