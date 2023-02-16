Police arrest man who claimed to be shot in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say it appears the man who claimed he was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Wednesday actually hurt himself jumping out a window.

Vermont State Police say Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 30, is the man who walked into a business on Route 100 Wednesday morning with injuries. He told police it happened when someone broke into the cabin where he was staying and fired multiple shots at him from a handgun.

But Thursday, investigators said they found no evidence of a shooting at the scene.

They say Sturtevant-Hatch left a drug treatment facility Monday in violation of his court-ordered conditions. He was staying with friends at a rental cabin on Cabin Lane, and police say it appears that he injured himself by jumping out a window there.

Investigators say Sturtevant-Hatch was wanted for violating court conditions in an assault and robbery case. Stowe Police arrested Sturtevant-Hatch when he was released from the hospital Wednesday night. He was jailed for lack of $200 bail and an approved residence, and is due in court Thursday.

Vermont State Police say the Waterbury investigation is still ongoing, and when they finish it will be sent to the Washington County state’s attorney for possible charges including unlawful mischief and providing false information to police.

