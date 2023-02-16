Police: Brattleboro death linked to fall
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A person found dead on a Brattleboro sidewalk Tuesday appears to have died by suicide after a jump from a nearby building.
Police responded to Flat Street by the Brattleboro Transportation Center at about 7:40 p.m. to a report of a person laying on the sidewalk.
On Thursday, police confirmed that the person, who will remain unidentified, sustained fatal injuries after a “fall from height” that was not accidental.
