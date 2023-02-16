Police: Brattleboro death linked to fall

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A person found dead on a Brattleboro sidewalk Tuesday appears to have died by suicide after a jump from a nearby building.

Police responded to Flat Street by the Brattleboro Transportation Center at about 7:40 p.m. to a report of a person laying on the sidewalk.

On Thursday, police confirmed that the person, who will remain unidentified, sustained fatal injuries after a “fall from height” that was not accidental.

Related Story:

Brattleboro Police investigating after body found on sidewalk

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Police are investigating after reports that a man was shot and injured in Waterbury on...
Police investigating reported shooting in Waterbury
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
File photo
Brattleboro Police investigating after body found on sidewalk
Patrick Southworth
Wanted man caught in alleged home burglary

Latest News

Chris Winters/File
Scott appoints Winters as DCF chief
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
New Hampshire settles 1st sex abuse claim through state fund
File photo
New York to spend $650M on health care delivery system
x
Health regulators to decide how UVMNH will spend $18M on mental health resources