Police: Brattleboro death linked to fall

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A person found dead on a Brattleboro sidewalk Tuesday appears to have died by suicide after a jump from a nearby building.

Police responded to Flat Street by the Brattleboro Transportation Center at about 7:40 p.m. to a report of a person laying on the sidewalk.

On Thursday, police confirmed that the person, who will remain unidentified, sustained fatal injuries after a “fall from height” that was not accidental.

