Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash

Vermont State Police are investigating after a missing man was found dead near a car crash in a remote area of Fairfax. - File photo(Source: Gray News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a missing man was found dead near a car crash in a remote area of Fairfax.

Police say last Sunday, Brian Lamb, 38, of Milton, was reported missing.

Investigators say Lamb was last seen driving a silver Dodge Charger.

Thursday, a resident on McNall Road in Fairfax saw the missing persons alert and recognized his car in a stream at the end of the road.

Police responded to the scene and found Lamb’s car and his body a short distance away.

Investigators say Lamb was driving slowly when his car went over an embankment and into the water. They say he survived the crash but fell into the water and died.

Police say his death does not appear suspicious.

