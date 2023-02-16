Rokeby Museum observes Black History Month

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rokeby Museum has plenty of virtual programming to celebrate Black History Month.

While it’s currently closed, the Ferrisburgh museum site holds deep historical significance in Vermont’s role in the abolition movement of the 1800s and the Underground Railroad.

The museum’s Lindsay Varner says it’s important to keep the conversation going about their history. “We believe that it’s important for us to ensure that the story of American enslavement and the ongoing consequences of that and what it means for our communities today is a story that we tell every day here at the museum,” she said.

They have lecture and book groups scheduled for the remainder of the month. The museum reopens for the season in May.

