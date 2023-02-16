Scott appoints Winters as DCF chief

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont Governor Phil Scott Thursday tapped Chris Winters to take over as commissioner for the Department for Children and Families.

Winters, a 25-year veteran at the Secretary of State’s Office, will take over for Dr. Harry Chen, who has served as interim commissioner since October after taking over for Sean Brown.

“Chris is an experienced leader with a proven track record in state government,” Governor Scott in a statement. “I’m grateful for his willingness to build on that service in a new role, and I’m confident he will continue to develop his record as an effective manager.”

The key human services position has been in the spotlight recently over a number of difficult policy decisions including resolving a crisis over juvenile offender housing and transitioning homeless emergency housing after the pandemic.

Winters most recently served as deputy secretary of state. He unsuccessfully ran for secretary of state last fall.

“I have always been proud to work every day to solve problems for Vermonters and give back to the state that has given so much to me,” Winters said in a statement. “I am excited to join the DCF team. The passion and dedication of the people there is impressive, carrying out some of the most important work in state government. It’s an incredible opportunity to contribute to the health, safety, well-being, and self-sufficiency of Vermont children and families.”

