Search effort enters 2nd day on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A search crew headed back into Lake Champlain near Alburgh on Thursday.

First responders deployed dive teams and airboats into the lake Wednesday afternoon after receiving a tip that someone jumped off the Rouses Point Bridge into the water below. That bridge connects Rouses Point, New York and Alburgh, Vermont.

The search was called off around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they found no evidence anyone went into the water and no one has been reported missing.

Thursday, Vermont State Police said a single boat was back in the water to make sure no one fell in.

Wednesday’s search effort closed one lane of Route 2 for more than three hours.

The search comes just days after three ice fishermen lost their lives after falling through thin ice on the lake.

