Search effort enters 2nd day on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

Teams searching Lake Champlain near the Rouses Point Bridge on Wednesday night.
Teams searching Lake Champlain near the Rouses Point Bridge on Wednesday night.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A search crew headed back into Lake Champlain near Alburgh on Thursday.

First responders deployed dive teams and airboats into the lake Wednesday afternoon after receiving a tip that someone jumped off the Rouses Point Bridge into the water below. That bridge connects Rouses Point, New York and Alburgh, Vermont.

The search was called off around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they found no evidence anyone went into the water and no one has been reported missing.

Thursday, Vermont State Police said a single boat was back in the water to make sure no one fell in.

Wednesday’s search effort closed one lane of Route 2 for more than three hours.

The search comes just days after three ice fishermen lost their lives after falling through thin ice on the lake.

Related Stories:

Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

Vt. couldn’t have done more to stop ice deaths, official says

Police release causes of death for fishermen who fell through ice

Vt. officials warn of variable ice conditions following 3 deaths

Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay

Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Police are investigating after reports that a man was shot and injured in Waterbury on...
Police investigating reported shooting in Waterbury
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
File photo
Brattleboro Police investigating after body found on sidewalk
Patrick Southworth
Wanted man caught in alleged home burglary

Latest News

Chris Winters/File
Scott appoints Winters as DCF chief
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
New Hampshire settles 1st sex abuse claim through state fund
File photo
Police: Brattleboro death linked to fall
File photo
New York to spend $650M on health care delivery system