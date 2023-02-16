Sen. Sanders to host meeting on health care worker shortage

With thousands of doctors needed across the U.S., Sen. Sanders is expected to host a meeting to discuss what comes next.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - With thousands of doctors needed across the U.S., Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is expected to host a meeting to discuss what comes next.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the U.S. will be short up to 124,000 physicians by 2034.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, a panel will be discussing the workforce shortage and ways to fix it.

President James Herbert of the University of New England plans to be there, as well as Professor Douglas Staiger of Dartmouth College.

The meeting is in Washington but will be streamed live. Visit the HELP committees website to live stream the event.

