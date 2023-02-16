Sources: 50-year-old Burlington murder case solved

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News has confirmed there is a major development in a nearly 52-year-old cold case murder in Burlington.

Sources tell our Darren Perron that Burlington Police will reveal on Tuesday that they have solved the decades-old slaying of Rita Curran.

Acting Chief Jon Murad confirms an announcement about the case will happen Tuesday.

In July 1971, the 24-year-old woman was brutally beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted inside her bedroom at an apartment on Brooks Avenue in Burlington.

The body of the beloved second-grade teacher at Milton Elementary School was discovered by a roommate.

The gruesome murder shattered the neighborhood’s sense of security at the time and triggered one of Vermont’s most notorious unsolved mysteries.

At one point, infamous serial killer Ted Bundy was investigated as a possible suspect in Curran’s murder.

But just before Bundy was executed in Florida, he confessed to several unsolved murders and it became clear to investigators he did not kill Curran.

Detectives in Burlington were assigned to the cold case over the years, but it wasn’t until about two years ago that Burlington put a team of officers on it. Sources tell us their investigation and a key piece of evidence-- likely DNA given the advancements in that technology-- helped crack the case.

But who did it? That information is expected to be revealed at that news conference next week. However, WCAX News has confirmed that the suspect who is expected to be named in the murder is dead.

