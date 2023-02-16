Super Senior: Bruce and Kathy Atwood

Bruce and Kathy Atwood
Bruce and Kathy Atwood(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Kellie Thomas is back doing what she does best.

The Taekwondo instructor is teaching again after knee surgery. She works with kids as young as three, and the pee wee-size martial art students get a kick out of it. But it’s not all kids stuff, because the seniors have arrived. Kathy and Bruce Atwood traveled from their home in Shoreham to Vergennes to take Thomas’ class.

“Probably the biggest thrill of my life, actually,” Kathy said.

“They just bring a whole new element to class,” Thomas said.

So how did this all start? The Atwoods in 2019 were watching their grandchildren perform when Kathy approached Thomas.

“Kathy just came stomping up to me and said, we want to do this!” Thomas recalled.

“I thought, you know, I’d like to try this,” Kathy said.

What it turned into became a passion, and a goal to see how far they can go in Taekwondo. “It’s all of those goals, you keep moving forward,” Bruce said.

Both have earned a first-degree black belt and now they’re working on their second strip. “A lot of achy muscles,” Kathy said.

What the couple lack in dexterity is made up in drive.

Thomas trains mostly kids. At 72, Bruce is the oldest of her students. Kathy’s a few years younger.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Have you broken a board?

Kathy Atwood: Oh yes, that’s my favorite.

“They break boards quite a bit, but there’s nothing like breaking boards,” Thomas said.

“I hope we’re an inspiration for older people, too, to let them know, this is something you can do,” Kathy said.

The Atwood’s grandchildren have moved on to other activities but for this Super Senior couple, it’s been a hit. “We never gave up. We worked right until the end for our black belt and we’re still going,” Bruce said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Police are investigating after reports that a man was shot and injured in Waterbury on...
Police investigating reported shooting in Waterbury
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
File photo
Brattleboro Police investigating after body found on sidewalk
Patrick Southworth
Wanted man caught in alleged home burglary

Latest News

Vermont authorities have extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake...
Vermont further extends warning after 3 ice fishermen deaths
File photo
Rokeby Museum observes Black History Month
A New Hampshire school board has reversed a decision banning middle and high school students...
NH school reverses urinal ban after bathroom access debate
Police searching in Waterbury on Wednesday after a man claimed he was injured in a shooting.
Police arrest man who claimed to be shot in Waterbury