UVM researchers refine app to detect stress

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic brought a lot of additional stress to people’s daily lives, and a team of University of Vermont researchers has for the last three years been developing an app to help track the body’s response.

After a successful first study of the PanicMechanic app, they’re now using it to dig deeper. The new study aims to help prepare for, intervene with, and even prevent panic attacks.

Elissa Borden spoke with Ellen McGinnis, an assistant professor at UVM and one of the creators of PanicMechanic.

