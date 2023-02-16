Vermont infrastructure to receive grade

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s roads and bridges will get a grade during an engineering report card meeting.

The Vermont section of the American Society of Civil Engineers will present the 20-23 Report Card for Vermont’s Infrastructure.

The report evaluates nine categories in Vermont, including aviation, dams, drinking water, and solid waste.

The goal of the report is to help people and decision-makers understand how the state’s infrastructure is doing and inform what process should come next.

The meeting is at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the statehouse.

