Vermont lawmakers look to raise legal marriage age

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are looking to ban marriage for those under the age of 18.

Right now, Vermonters who are 16 or 17 can get married with parental consent.

But a new bill in the Statehouse would raise the age to 18.

According to UNICEF, the practice of child marriage stifles young people’s health, education and opportunity.

Burlington Rep. Carol Ode says she expects to see support for the bill.

“They care about children having opportunity and success and achieving the American dream. This bill will give a shot to all children in all 14 counties to do that,” said Ode, D-Burlington.

Between 2000 and 2022, 298 Vermont teens married before they were legal adults.

