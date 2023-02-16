Vermont lawmakers look to raise legal marriage age

Vermont lawmakers are looking to ban marriage for those under the age of 18. - File photo
Vermont lawmakers are looking to ban marriage for those under the age of 18. - File photo(unsplash.com)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are looking to ban marriage for those under the age of 18.

Right now, Vermonters who are 16 or 17 can get married with parental consent.

But a new bill in the Statehouse would raise the age to 18.

According to UNICEF, the practice of child marriage stifles young people’s health, education and opportunity.

Burlington Rep. Carol Ode says she expects to see support for the bill.

“They care about children having opportunity and success and achieving the American dream. This bill will give a shot to all children in all 14 counties to do that,” said Ode, D-Burlington.

Between 2000 and 2022, 298 Vermont teens married before they were legal adults.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Police are investigating after reports that a man was shot and injured in Waterbury on...
Police investigating reported shooting in Waterbury
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
File photo
Brattleboro Police investigating after body found on sidewalk
Patrick Southworth
Wanted man caught in alleged home burglary

Latest News

Rita Curran-File photo
Sources: 50-year-old Burlington murder case solved
Vermont Foodbank-File
Vt. lawmakers stand firm against replacing pandemic food program funding
Vermont State Police are investigating after a missing man was found dead near a car crash in a...
Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash
File photo
Vermont earns a ‘C’ on Infrastructure report card