Workshop targets invasive species in Vt. forests

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the Agency of Agriculture are hosting a workshop to make sure invasive plants aren’t choking growth in the Green Mountains.

Experts said invasive plants can hurt the ability of private landowners to manage their woodlands, severely hinder the success of timber harvests, and can be expensive to treat. Invasive species include plants like honeysuckle and buckthorn.

The goal is to help foresters learn about plants and how to treat them.

The event will be held on Thursday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Canadian Club in Barre.

