BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Vermont, northern New York and northern New Hampshire through Friday morning for the potential of light snow and ice accumulation. A cold front is moving in from the northwest to southeast Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Northern areas, especially northern New York and the northern Champlain Valley, will be especially affected as temperatures hover around freezing. Freezing rain and sleet are expected to develop just before midnight and continue through the Friday morning commute, making travel conditions hazardous in the northern counties.

In the southern counties, heavy rain and a chance of a thunderstorm will be the challenge for commuters early Friday. Winds will pick up out of the north during the day on Friday, bringing much colder air. Temperatures will drop through the 30s and 20s, then into the teens overnight and into Saturday morning. The wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will change over to snow showers after that morning mess.

Ice buildup of up to 1/4″ or more is expected in the northern Champlain Valley and northern New York, making for hazardous travel and walking conditions. Additionally, tree limbs and power lines may be brought down, resulting in power outages. Snowfall accumulation will range from a trace to 2″ in our northern areas by the end of Friday, but could reach 2-4″ in northern New York near the St. Lawrence Valley.

Friday night will bring clearing skies, allowing for a sunny start to the weekend on Saturday. Morning temperatures will be in the single digits, but will warm up to near normal levels in the afternoon. Quieter weather will settle in the for the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Clouds return to the region on Sunday with temperatures warming back up into the low to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies continue on Monday.

