3rd fire in a year damages St. Albans home

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters are investigating a blaze in St. Albans.

Fire crews arrived at the house on South Main Street just after 1 a.m. Friday and found it fully ablaze.

It took St. Albans City and Town firefighters three hours to knock down the fire.

The house was under construction, so nobody was home and nobody was injured.

It’s a location firefighters are familiar with.

“This is the third fire we’ve had at this structure. Last year, February 7th, and then we had one August 24 last year which was a shed in the back that caught fire,” said Matt Mulheron of the St. Albans City Fire Department.

Firefighters say apart from some heat and smoke damage, the main part of the house is still intact.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Curran-File photo
Cold case closed? DNA evidence reportedly helps police solve decades-old murder
Brian Lamb
Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash
First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch
Police arrest man who claimed to be shot in Waterbury
Teams searching Lake Champlain near the Rouses Point Bridge on Wednesday night.
Search effort enters 2nd day on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

Latest News

Mother Nature made travel tricky on Friday. - File photo
Icy weather slickens roads, slows travel
The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh-File photo
NY hospital teaches medical emergency response
This week’s snowplow spotlights are on Polar Plow Express and Ice will Pay the Price.
Snowplow Spotlight: Polar Plow Express and Ice will Pay the Price
snowplow
Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Will Pay the Price