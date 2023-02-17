3rd fire in a year damages St. Albans home

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters are investigating a blaze in St. Albans.

Fire crews arrived at the house on South Main Street just after 1 a.m. Friday and found it fully ablaze.

It took St. Albans City and Town firefighters three hours to knock down the fire.

The house was under construction, so nobody was home and nobody was injured.

It’s a location firefighters are familiar with.

“This is the third fire we’ve had at this structure. Last year, February 7th, and then we had one August 24 last year which was a shed in the back that caught fire,” said Matt Mulheron of the St. Albans City Fire Department.

Firefighters say apart from some heat and smoke damage, the main part of the house is still intact.

