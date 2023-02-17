Are new short-term rental rules helping Burlington’s housing problem?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been about six months since Burlington established new limits on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. The City Council wanted to make sure the attractive accommodations for visitors weren’t making the city’s housing crisis worse. Our Katharine Huntley looks at what impact the new rules are having.

“I’m grateful I’m still allowed to have a short-term rental in Burlington,” Eva Sollberger said.

Sollberger showed us her short-term rental unit which is attached to her Burlington home. She’s offered it for rent through Airbnb for several years now.

She is a journalist with Seven Days whose “Stuck in Vermont” segments air regularly on WCAX News.

“The city is doing their best to balance the needs of the residents and trying to create long-term rental housing. For me, a short-term rental fit better and the income is essential for me to stay in my older house and keep it strong and updated,” Sollberger said.

Prior to last summer, short-term rentals like Airbnb were unregulated in the city of Burlington. There was no list or any safety regulations for the units. Plus there wasn’t a cap on how many a certain owner could operate.

All that has now changed. Under the new rules, most short-term rentals need to be like Solberger’s-- part of the same property occupied by the owner. The goal was to limit the number of long-term apartments being converted to Airbnbs, displacing residents in favor of tourists and adding to the city’s housing shortage.

But the city’s inventory of rental properties has found that there are only about 260 short-term rentals operating in the city-- just 2% of approximately 10,500 rental properties.

“I think it’s a smaller number than we’d had expected because from when we first started tracking this to the ordinance implementation, it seems those numbers have not shifted greatly in one direction or another,” said Bill Ward, the Burlington Permitting and Inspections director.

Most non-owner-occupied units are no longer permitted. But Ward says that has only impacted about 10 to 20 properties.

One of those owners is Jule Marks, who is also the executive director of the Vermont Short-Term Rental Alliance. She’ll have to stop offering her triplex as short-term units by May 1 or be in violation of the city ordinance.

“They didn’t grandfather in those people who were relying on this income and this type of rental activity during a time when it wasn’t illegal,” Marks said. “So you know this is really just thrown a wrench into a lot of people’s financial situations.”

The short-term rentals available in Burlington remain bountiful, not just to owners, but to the city, which collects a 9% tax to help build more affordable housing in the city. In just six months, that tax has brought in $130,000.

The city hopes to complete its efforts to bring all short-term rentals into compliance with the new ordinance by April 1.

Related Stories:

Will incentives in short-term rental rules expand Burlington’s affordable housing?

City Council approves new rules for short-term rentals in Burlington

Burlington to consider new limits on short-term rentals

Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.