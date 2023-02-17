Bennington Police find suspicious bomb inside home

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police find a suspicious bomb inside a home Thursday.

Police say at about 9:15 a.m. people working at the Overlea Road residence reported the explosive.

Several agencies including the Vermont state police bomb squad confirmed it was an ‘energetic’ destructive device.

Property management say no one is living at the home. Authorities finished the investigation at about 5:00 p.m.

No one was hurt and police believe there is no threat to the public.

