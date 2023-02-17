Earthquake in Middle East shakes Vermonters with Turkish ties

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is more than 5,000 miles away from Turkey and Syria, where people are still being pulled from the rubble after a devastating earthquake destroyed cities and took at least 40,000 lives. But there are some Vermonters with Turkish ties feeling the effect thousands of miles away.

The Tuckerbox Cafe is the place to be, for authentic Turkish cuisine in White River Junction. Owners Vural and Jackie Oktay might be operating the eatery in Vermont, but mentally, they’re in Turkey, Vural’s first home.

“You have to worry about your relatives. One second later, I was worried about everybody. Syria, Turkey, all humans,” said Vural Oktay.

“They’re gonna be dealing with this for years to come. So hopefully the support keeps pouring in and keep supporting them because they’re beautiful people. The Turkish culture and the Turkish people are just one of a kind,” said Jackie Oktay.

The couple is deeply connected to the situation in Turkey. Vural said while his immediate family and friends are safe, he says relatives on his father’s side died as a result of the earthquake.

“I wish I could go to the help or something. I was almost gonna go to just go and see what I can do,” said Vural Oktay.

“We have relatives in Istanbul that are going door to door collecting blankets and whatever they can, tents and sleeping bags to send to the area. So you definitely feel like you need to do something and it’s, it’s really important,” said Jackie Oktay.

Vural knows what this feels like. He was in Istanbul during the 1999 earthquake which was known as Turkey’s most devastating, until the one the country is reeling from now.

“It’s like a nightmare. Sounds and moving, shaking and it’s not ending and you actually don’t even count because you are you really lack the chance. Like little tiny time what you’re going to do what you have to do at that time,” said Vural Oktay.

Jackie said the outpouring of support and inquiries to help from regulars and people across the region has been overwhelming and so appreciated.

“There’s not a big Turkish population in Vermont, and we just are honored that we have been able to bring that into the community,” said Jakcie Oktay.

The duo is working on a fundraiser to help relief efforts on the ground.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.