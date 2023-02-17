Fish and Wildlife considers special moose hunting season in northeast Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hunters in Vermont may be given permits to take dozens of moose.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has proposed issuing 180 moose hunting permits in a special district in the northeastern corner of the state.

The proposal was given initial approval by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board and now the public can weigh in.

Biologists said moose are abundant in the special area pitched for the hunt, and that winter ticks have affected moose health and survival. The goal of the proposal is to decrease the abundance of winter ticks in the moose population.

Data reports birth rates are low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.

For details on the proposal, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.