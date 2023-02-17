Gov. Hochul announces increase in N.Y. state park visitors

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York’s governor said people have made a record number of visits to the state.

Kathy Hochul said just last year, there were 79.5M visits to the Empire States.

That includes trips to state parks, historic sites, campgrounds, and trails operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

Hochul said park attendance has been steadily climbing for a decade, with people loving places like Niagara Falls.

Millions of dollars have been set aside to improve parks in the state.

