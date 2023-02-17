Gov. Hochul announces increase in N.Y. state park visitors

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York’s governor said people have made a record number of visits to the state.

Kathy Hochul said just last year, there were 79.5M visits to the Empire States.

That includes trips to state parks, historic sites, campgrounds, and trails operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

Hochul said park attendance has been steadily climbing for a decade, with people loving places like Niagara Falls.

Millions of dollars have been set aside to improve parks in the state.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Curran-File photo
Cold case closed? DNA evidence reportedly helps police solve decades-old murder
Brian Lamb
Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash
First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch
Police arrest man who claimed to be shot in Waterbury
Teams searching Lake Champlain near the Rouses Point Bridge on Wednesday night.
Search effort enters 2nd day on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

Latest News

File Photo
Fourth annual snowmobile fest held in Rutland
File Photo
N.H. Rep. visits Loon Mt. to discuss SHRED Act
File Photo
Vt. National Guard members go overseas for missions
File Photo
NY hospital teaches medical emergency response