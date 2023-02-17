Green Mountain Unified School District reverses decision on ‘Chieftains’

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont school district has reversed its decision to ditch its mascot.

The Green Mountain Unified School District voted last month to retire the “Chieftains” nickname and Indian head logo as the high school’s mascot.

However, on Thursday, the school board voted 6-4 to rescind the decision and return to the Chieftains name.

Back in October, leaders removed the Chieftains logo from school grounds.

Several Vermont schools have struggled with this issue in the past, including Rutland which went back and forth for years on its mascot, the Raider. Last month, the Rutland School Board decided to change the mascot to just “Rutland.”

