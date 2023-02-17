Green Mountain Unified School District reverses decision on ‘Chieftains’
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont school district has reversed its decision to ditch its mascot.
The Green Mountain Unified School District voted last month to retire the “Chieftains” nickname and Indian head logo as the high school’s mascot.
However, on Thursday, the school board voted 6-4 to rescind the decision and return to the Chieftains name.
Back in October, leaders removed the Chieftains logo from school grounds.
Several Vermont schools have struggled with this issue in the past, including Rutland which went back and forth for years on its mascot, the Raider. Last month, the Rutland School Board decided to change the mascot to just “Rutland.”
Related Stories:
Green Mountain Unified School District votes to lose ‘Chieftains’ name
Rutland School Board agrees to ‘Rutland’ for new mascot
Rutland School Board votes to remove Raiders mascot again
More Vt. bills signed into law as lawmakers look back on session
School branding bill awaits action from Gov. Scott
Vt. Senate approves bill banning discriminatory school mascots
‘School branding’ bill would ban discriminatory mascots
Vt. bill takes aim at controversial mascots and imagery in public schools
Rutland students weigh in on mascot reversal
Rutland reacts to mascot reversal
Rutland School mascot voted back to ‘Raiders’
Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement
Rutland Town selectman defends social media comments connected to mascot debate
Rutland Town selectman censured following comments online
What’s next for Rutland Ravens?
Board votes to keep Rutland Ravens nickname
Tension erupts during meeting looking into validity of ‘Raiders’ name change
Report finds Rutland officials followed procedure in changing mascot name
Confusion over Rutland school mascot meeting sparks more controversy
Public to weigh in at meeting on Rutland Ravens vs. Raiders mascot
Some in Rutland embrace Ravens while others fight for return to Raiders
Schools asked to boycott Rutland games if old mascot returns
Rutland students demonstrate in support of keeping Ravens mascot
Danville ditches ‘Indians’ nickname for sports teams
Group that worked to change Rutland mascot not backing down
Pro-Raiders candidates win seats on Rutland School Board
School board approves ‘Rutland Ravens’ name change
School board to make final decision on ‘Rutland Ravens’ name change
Students vote Rutland Ravens as new mascot
Supporters of Raider name in Rutland rally to keep high school legacy
Will Rutland’s mascot controversy fade with time?
School board president receives threats after Raider name change
Rutland schools ditch ‘Raiders’ mascot
Rutland, Danville schools discuss mascot changes
Will Rutland High School retire the Raiders?
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.