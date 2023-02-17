Homicide investigation continues for murder of Gouverneur man
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are searching for evidence underwater as they continue to investigate a murder that happened over the weekend.
Police say 72-year-old Ronald Durham, of Gouverneur, New York was found dead at East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road in the village of Gouverneur.
On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Fredrick Wing on a 2nd degree murder charge.
Autopsy results show Durham died from a stab wound to his neck.
Thursday, dive teams searched Gouverneur’s main street bridge and the river below.
