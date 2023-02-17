Key Vermont Senate committee passes Affordable Heat Act

A key Vermont legislative committee has given the greenlight to a bill seeking to curb thermal...
A key Vermont legislative committee has given the greenlight to a bill seeking to curb thermal emissions. - File photo(WAFB)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key Vermont legislative committee has given the greenlight to a bill seeking to curb thermal emissions.

The Legislature’s Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy unanimously passed the Affordable Heat Act.

It’s similar to another proposal vetoed last year by Gov. Phil Scott.

The proposal aims to reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuels by transitioning Vermonters to eco-friendly forms of home heating.

It’s expected to save millions in the long run, but some are concerned about the upfront costs.

The Affordable Heat Act is the keystone to meeting Vermont’s greenhouse gas reduction mandate.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Curran-File photo
Cold case closed? DNA evidence reportedly helps police solve decades-old murder
Brian Lamb
Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash
First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch
Police arrest man who claimed to be shot in Waterbury
Teams searching Lake Champlain near the Rouses Point Bridge on Wednesday night.
Search effort enters 2nd day on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

Latest News

Chavis Murphy-File photo
Vt. high court rejects convicted killer’s appeal
New York State Police are investigating a report of an unresponsive infant at a North Country...
New York police investigate report of unresponsive infant
Vermont is making deeper investments in on-farm housing, something experts say is a critical...
Forgivable loans aimed at helping to upgrade on-farm housing in Vermont
A Vermont school district has reversed its decision to ditch its mascot. - File photo
Green Mountain Unified School District reverses decision on ‘Chieftains’