Key Vermont Senate committee passes Affordable Heat Act

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key Vermont legislative committee has given the greenlight to a bill seeking to curb thermal emissions.

The Legislature’s Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy unanimously passed the Affordable Heat Act.

It’s similar to another proposal vetoed last year by Gov. Phil Scott.

The proposal aims to reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuels by transitioning Vermonters to eco-friendly forms of home heating.

It’s expected to save millions in the long run, but some are concerned about the upfront costs.

The Affordable Heat Act is the keystone to meeting Vermont’s greenhouse gas reduction mandate.

