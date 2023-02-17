New bill in Vt. Legislature aims to hold police accountable

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers might make it easier to investigate possible cases of police misconduct.

Right now, prosecutors write so-called Brady Letters to defense attorneys to disclose information about potentially dishonest officers.

Officers named in the letters may not have been found guilty of misconduct.

A new bill in the Legislature would allow the Criminal Justice Council to use Brady Letters as a basis of police misconduct.

Sponsors of the bill say they are trying to strike a balance between due process and holding police accountable.

“For the public to have faith in the system and for us to feel like we are getting the public safety that Vermonters deserve, those Brady Letter issues and resolving some of the ambiguity out there about what it means is really the thrust of what Representative Lalonde and I want to do with this bill,” said Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans.

As part of the bill, if an officer is exonerated by the Criminal Justice Council after an evidentiary hearing, they would then be able to rescind the Brady Letter.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Curran-File photo
Cold case closed? DNA evidence reportedly helps police solve decades-old murder
Brian Lamb
Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash
First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch
Police arrest man who claimed to be shot in Waterbury
Teams searching Lake Champlain near the Rouses Point Bridge on Wednesday night.
Search effort enters 2nd day on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

Latest News

It’s been about six months since Burlington established new limits on short-term rentals like...
Are new short-term rental rules helping Burlington’s housing problem?
New bill in Vt. Legislature aims to hold police accountable
Are new short-term rental rules helping Burlington’s housing problem?
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast