New bill in Vt. Legislature aims to hold police accountable

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers might make it easier to investigate possible cases of police misconduct.

Right now, prosecutors write so-called Brady Letters to defense attorneys to disclose information about potentially dishonest officers.

Officers named in the letters may not have been found guilty of misconduct.

A new bill in the Legislature would allow the Criminal Justice Council to use Brady Letters as a basis of police misconduct.

Sponsors of the bill say they are trying to strike a balance between due process and holding police accountable.

“For the public to have faith in the system and for us to feel like we are getting the public safety that Vermonters deserve, those Brady Letter issues and resolving some of the ambiguity out there about what it means is really the thrust of what Representative Lalonde and I want to do with this bill,” said Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans.

As part of the bill, if an officer is exonerated by the Criminal Justice Council after an evidentiary hearing, they would then be able to rescind the Brady Letter.

