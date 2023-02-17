New Hampshire health officials warn of animal tranquilizer hitting the streets

(pexels.com)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A warning from New Hampshire health officials as they report animal tranquilizer is gaining popularity as a street drug.

The non-opioid sedative is called xylazine. Officials say xylazine overdose deaths doubled in the northeast between 2020 and 2021.

The veterinary medicine causes respiratory depression, slow heart rate, and muscle relaxation in humans. Repeated exposure can lead to severe skin ulcers and death.

Xylazine is often mixed with opioids like heroin and fentanyl. Administer Narcan if you think someone is experiencing an overdose.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

