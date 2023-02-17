New York police investigate report of unresponsive infant

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a report of an unresponsive infant at a North Country motel.

A police spokesperson says a report came in on Wednesday just before 10 a.m. of an unresponsive infant at the Villa Motel on Route 9 in Keeseville.

Police did not provide any specifics about the baby and did not specify whether the baby survived.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.