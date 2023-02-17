N.H. Rep. visits Loon Mt. to discuss SHRED Act

LINCOLN, N.H. (WCAX) -New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster will be visiting a local mountain to get support for the SHRED Act.

The goal of the act is to establish a Ski Area Fee Retention Account to keep some of the fees that ski areas pay to the U.S. Forest Service.

Kuster says investing fees paid by ski mountains into local forests strengthens the economy and creates more year-round jobs.

She is expected to be at Loon Mountain in Lincoln Friday to talk with the president of Ski New Hampshire and other ski industry leaders.

