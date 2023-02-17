N.H. Rep. visits Loon Mt. to discuss SHRED Act

File Photo
File Photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, N.H. (WCAX) -New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster will be visiting a local mountain to get support for the SHRED Act.

The goal of the act is to establish a Ski Area Fee Retention Account to keep some of the fees that ski areas pay to the U.S. Forest Service.

Kuster says investing fees paid by ski mountains into local forests strengthens the economy and creates more year-round jobs.

She is expected to be at Loon Mountain in Lincoln Friday to talk with the president of Ski New Hampshire and other ski industry leaders.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Curran-File photo
Cold case closed? DNA evidence reportedly helps police solve decades-old murder
Brian Lamb
Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash
First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch
Police arrest man who claimed to be shot in Waterbury
Teams searching Lake Champlain near the Rouses Point Bridge on Wednesday night.
Search effort enters 2nd day on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

Latest News

File Photo
Fourth annual snowmobile fest held in Rutland
File Photo
Gov. Hochul announces increase in N.Y. state park visitors
File Photo
Vt. National Guard members go overseas for missions
File Photo
NY hospital teaches medical emergency response