NY hospital teaches medical emergency response

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Emergencies aren’t planned and the ability to help out could save the life of a loved one or a stranger.

Saturday, Feb. 18 Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in New York is hosting a free event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help with preparedness.

It’s called “Staying Alive: Responding to Emergencies” and will feature displays and exhibits.

The goal is to help people learn what to do when someone is choking, needs CPR, or is having a stroke, as well as fire safety and prevention, using an AED, stopping the bleed, and administering Narcan.

