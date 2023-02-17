NY hospital teaches medical emergency response

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Emergencies aren’t planned and the ability to help out could save the life of a loved one or a stranger.

Saturday, Feb. 18 Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in New York is hosting a free event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help with preparedness.

It’s called “Staying Alive: Responding to Emergencies” and will feature displays and exhibits.

The goal is to help people learn what to do when someone is choking, needs CPR, or is having a stroke, as well as fire safety and prevention, using an AED, stopping the bleed, and administering Narcan.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Curran-File photo
Cold case closed? DNA evidence reportedly helps police solve decades-old murder
Brian Lamb
Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash
First responders from multiple agencies searched Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the...
Rescue crews end search on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch
Police arrest man who claimed to be shot in Waterbury
Teams searching Lake Champlain near the Rouses Point Bridge on Wednesday night.
Search effort enters 2nd day on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

Latest News

File Photo
Fourth annual snowmobile fest held in Rutland
File Photo
Gov. Hochul announces increase in N.Y. state park visitors
File Photo
N.H. Rep. visits Loon Mt. to discuss SHRED Act
File Photo
Vt. National Guard members go overseas for missions