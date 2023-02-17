Pets with Potential: Rocky

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a sweet older cat with spunk who loves attention? Meet Rocky!

The 13-year-old male kitty is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for a loving home.

The shelter says Rocky has some limited vision and a mild heart murmur, but they say he would make an awesome addition to any family looking for a fun, friendly older guy.

If you want to meet Rocky or any of the other pets waiting at the humane society for their forever homes, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.