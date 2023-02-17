Pets with Potential: Rocky

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a sweet older cat with spunk who loves attention? Meet Rocky!

The 13-year-old male kitty is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for a loving home.

The shelter says Rocky has some limited vision and a mild heart murmur, but they say he would make an awesome addition to any family looking for a fun, friendly older guy.

If you want to meet Rocky or any of the other pets waiting at the humane society for their forever homes, visit their website.

